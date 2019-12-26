(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers from both parties want Governor Parson to move faster on clemency requests. Parson has only acted on one request since taking office last year, denying clemency for convicted killer Russell Bucklew shortly before he was executed in October. Republican state Representative Shamed Dogan of Ballwin, said in an op-ed piece that “justice delayed is justice denied.” And Democratic House Member Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County may file legislation that would put an expiration date on requests in order to force the governor to eventually act on them. A spokeswoman for Parson says they’re working on a system to handle clemency requests.
(Springfield, MO) -- Police in southwest Missouri’s Springfield are investigating after one of their officers shot and killed an armed man on Christmas Eve. Investigators say 56-year-old David White refused to follow orders to drop his weapon - triggering an officer to shoot him. C-P-R was attempted but White died at the scene. White was reportedly assaulting a woman and police heard her screaming when they arrived at the home.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The U-S Commerce Department is releasing gross domestic product (GDP) estimates by county for the first time, and that allows comparisons within the St. Louis area. The Post Dispatch is reporting St. Louis County's economy is two-and-a-half times as large as St. Louis city's, and the city produces nearly twice as much as St. Charles County. St. Louis County's G-D-P of 71-point-six-billion dollars makes it by far the economic powerhouse of Missouri, accounting for fully a quarter of the state's output. Jackson County is second at 40-and-a-half billion and the city of St. Louis is third at 28-point-five billion. Greene County ranks fourth and St. Charles County is fifth at 14-point-eight-billion dollars.
(Fulton, MO) -- A Fulton woman is accused of being a Grinch this Christmas. Police say Christina Willard was arrested for stealing Christmas cards from mailboxes Monday. She was jailed for stealing and resisting a lawful detention. Officers responded to a report of two people acting suspiciously and a woman taking mail from a house on the street. Willard was in possession of other people's mail when taken into custody.
(Columbia, MO) -- Triple-A in Missouri expects the worst holiday driving delays to be today - the day after Christmas (Thursday). The auto club says a record number of people are traveling by road, sky and rail over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. It says travelers could face double the holiday drive time today. Bad weather in other parts of the country could disrupt flight schedules at Missouri’s airports.