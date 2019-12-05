(St. Louis, MO) -- The vice president of the Missouri Budget Project says the state is missing out on anywhere from 60-to-130-million dollars-a-year because it doesn’t collect tax for online sales. Most other states do that after a U-S Supreme Court decision. Brian Colby says if the tax collected was 67-million dollars – on the low-end of his estimate – it would pay for two-thousand more teachers. Colby also says not collecting the tax for online sales is still unfair to brick and mortar small businesses in Missouri.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Witnesses are telling Kansas City police 38-year-old Gerald D. Berry Junior was just trying to de-escalate an argument last month when he was shot to death. Berry’s cousin was arguing with 31-year-old Jhermeil R. Taylor when Taylor pulled a gun out and started shooting. Some of the incident was captured on video surveillance. Taylor is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Berry three times. He’s being held in the Jackson County Jail.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say they got a call from a woman early Wednesday morning saying she had been shot, but she didn’t know her location. Police were able to track her phone. The woman gave officers the name of the man she said had shot her in the back. Other than that, officers say she has provided very little information. Her name and the name of the shooting suspect haven’t been released. Police haven’t announced any arrests.
(Washington, DC) -- Home and business owners in northwestern Missouri may be about to suffer another big financial hit. If the federal government doesn’t spend millions of dollars building up the levees damaged during this year’s flooding, those people and businesses are going to be forced to buy expensive flood insurance. In some parts of the region floodwaters still remain nine months after the floods. FEMA says it will cost one-million dollars-a-mile to meet its standards and more than 90 miles of levees are compromised in Iowa and Missouri.