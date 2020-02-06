(Kansas City, MO) -- Another crowd of hundreds of thousands has filled Kansas City’s downtown area celebrating another world championship. Onlookers say a “sea of red” greeting the Super Bowl 54 winners Wednesday and temperatures in the 20s with some flurries and light snow didn’t keep them away from the parade route and the area around Union Station. Just five years ago a similar group of fans wore blue to celebrate the Royals baseball World Series victory. Chief Coach Andy Reid promised his team would “do it again” next year. Some fans camped out in the cold on the great lawn at the National World War One Museum so they would have a premium spot to watch the rally.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both charges Wednesday, following his impeachment trial. Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, both Republicans, voted to acquit the president. St. Louis Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay is blasting it, saying Senate Republicans have "turned a blind eye to the facts." GOP Governor Mike Parson is praising the acquittal, saying the impeachment trial "was designed to score political points during an election year."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State transportation officials are urging you to slow down in the snow. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says westbound I-70 in central Missouri was closed for hours Wednesday after several snow-related crashes involving multiple tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles. State troopers say there was at least one injury. The biggest challenge authorities have been facing in the snow is getting tow trucks to the tight crash site, as well as cleaning up debris, including glass. More than 12 million vehicles cross the I-70 Rocheport bridge each year.
(Aurora, MO) -- The Aurora School District is officially the 25th in Missouri to go to a four-day school week next year. Students will attend an extra 40 minutes of class Monday through Thursday starting next fall, then be off Friday through Sunday. The new additions will mean more than 60 school districts will embrace the shorter week in Missouri. School leaders say monetary savings are just one of many reasons the change works so well for smaller districts that are financially struggling in some cases.