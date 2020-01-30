(Joplin, MO) -- Joplin police have arrested a 25-year-old man for hitting a school bus while trying to get away from law enforcement pursuers in a stolen van. Donny Cook is being held in the Jasper County Jail. He’s charged with tampering, endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and resisting arrest. The owner of the stolen van used G-P-S to track the vehicle and lead authorities to Cook. The bus driver and two students on the bus weren’t injured in the accident shortly after 6:30 A-M. Cook ran from the scene but was quickly taken into custody.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says she will work with the city’s regional partners to figure out if there is a way to get the Loop Trolley rolling again. It quit operating December 29th due to significant money problems. Krewson said Wednesday she wants the Bi-State Development Agency’s board of directors to reconsider the plan it turned down – to restart and operate the trolley with unspent federal grant dollars. Local officials are worried the federal government will demand repayment of 25 million dollars in several grants if the trolley doesn’t resume service
(Boonville, MO) -- About two weeks after it closed its doors, workers at Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville are still busy. Former patients want their health records. The facility says it is getting 300-to-350 medical record requests every day and its Facebook page says the staff is working as fast as it can to fill the requests. The defunct hospital needs a long-term medical records custodian but hasn’t filled that need yet. Starting today, medical records can be accessed through the emergency department from 9:00 A-M to noon, Monday through Friday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A House education committee has voted unanimously in favor of limiting the use of seclusion rooms in school districts. Chairman Chuck Basye (bay-see) of Rocheport (ROACH-port) says some schools were using the rooms as punishment, but the bill would limit the rooms for safety purposes. The measure also outlines how seclusion and restraint must be reported to parents and the state by schools. It heads to another House committee for consideration.