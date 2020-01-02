(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police are dealing with five homicides -- all committed on New Year’s Day. Four more people were wounded. Officers say three of the victims were killed in one incident in the city’s Benton Park neighborhood shortly after midnight. Three hours later homicide investigators found themselves at the scene of another fatal shooting – and the fifth person was killed on the city’s north side just before lunch. St. Louis had 194 homicides last year, including 11 children.
(Kansas City, KS) -- Three counts of first-degree murder have been filed against a man in Kansas City, Kansas. Ismael Caballero is accused of killing Yazmin Rodriguez and her two children, 10-year-old Jean and 14-year-old Amerikha. The triple homicide was reported Monday morning at about 5:00 A-M. Caballero also faces two counts of arson – for allegedly trying to set the building on fire.
(Carthage, MO) -- A southwest Missouri woman is scheduled to make an appearance in Jasper County Court next week to face charges she raped an underage boy. Thirty-seven-year-old Francesca Lauren Mathis has entered a not guilty plea. Authorities say Mathis was found naked in the same room with the victim by Jasper County deputies. She is charged with second-degree statutory rape.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The last taxi cab company in Jefferson City is shutting down its business after 40 years in operation. Owner Tom Landwehr says it was a business decision after watching demand for the rides go down for the past three years. Landwehr says competition from Uber and Lyft aren’t the only reasons he’s quitting. Walmart offering grocery deliveries had an impact. He says he knows going out of business will hurt some people and he regrets that.