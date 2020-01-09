(Jefferson City, MO) -- There was no easing into the second regular session of the 100th Missouri General Assembly. State lawmakers passed four bills on the very first day. More than 800 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. Taking action on big policy items will take a little longer. Dealing with gun violence is one of the more controversial subjects to be addressed – and that’s not easy in an election year. Medicaid expansion and gaming and sports betting are sure to come up. It’s hard to estimate how many of those 800 pre-filed bills will make it through the process over the next four months.
(Hermitage, MO) -- Rescuers with the Humane Society of Missouri had to wear hazmat suits and respirators while they rescued 25 dogs and a cat from a home in Hickory County. The animals’ owner had been dead for more than a week. The dogs were said to be in varying stages of malnourishment and suffering from sicknesses common in hoarding situations. The workers found the remains of at least one dog. The animals will be nursed back to health and then put up for adoption at a future date.
(Ferguson, MO) -- Unless the St. Louis County town of Ferguson can deal with some serious financial threats, it could face dissolution. That was the message from Ferguson’s acting city manager when he spoke before a federal judge Wednesday. The town of 21-thousand people gained unwelcome national attention five-and-a-half years ago when teenager Michael Brown’s fatal shooting by a police officer set off days of rioting. Mandated court reforms have cost Ferguson millions of dollars, its shrinking population will reduce federal funding, and the city still faces several lawsuits.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Jackson County authorities have filed charges against two teenagers for three drive-by shootings. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance D. Boles and 18-year-old Atianna J. Chavez were involved in those shootings over the last five days. Two happened in Blue Springs and one in Lee’s Summit. Boles and Chavez are charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in all three drive-bys.