(Jefferson City, MO) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed in an effort to remove the names of 25 people from Missouri’s lifelong sex offender registry. Many children of those trying to get their names off the list claim the lifetime requirement for their parents has also deprived them of their constitutional rights. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the plaintiffs are barred from suing due to sovereign immunity and the time to file has passed. He also argues administrative fixes have not been exhausted.
(Washington, DC) -- No Missouri Congressional members questioned Special Counsel Robert Mueller at Wednesday’s hearing. Mueller faced several hours of questioning by two House committees about his investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Trump’s alleged connection. Some Republican members on the committees blasted Mueller’s work in the investigation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Federal Emergency Management Agency inspectors are going door to door in the areas of Cole County hit the hardest by a May tornado. FEMA’s Nikki Gaskins says the maximum payout from the feds can be as much as 30-thousand dollars, but most victims pocket around four-to-five-thousand dollars after their claim is settled. An assistance center has also been opened in the Cole County Emergency Management building in Jefferson City.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The State of Missouri has added a new administrative position -- director of operational excellence. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Greg Robb, who previously held similar roles at Johnson and Johnson and Harley Davidson, will oversee a business-style revamp of state government operations. Robb’s annual salary of 110-thousand dollars is more than the Missouri treasurer, auditor and secretary of state make in their elected jobs.