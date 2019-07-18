(Shelbina, MO) -- Shelbina police won't rule out the possibility of filing charges in the fatal shooting of a teenager early Wednesday morning. Responding officers say 17-year-old Zachery Stokes was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon where he died. The 23-year-old man who pulled the trigger wasn't arrested because police don't believe the shooting was intentional -- but they are still investigating. The shooter's name hasn't been released.
(Town and Country, MO) -- A 55-year-old Chesterfield man has been charged with felony assault and armed criminal action for a road rage incident. Police say David Matthew Derigne fired several rounds at a woman's car on Interstate 64 Monday night. A witness called 9-1-1 and told authorities a person in a pickup was shooting at a passenger car. The woman in the car wasn't hit, but her car had several bullet holes.
(Ava, MO) -- Douglas County authorities say they've found one man involved in a double-shooting, but they're still looking for a second. A 19-year-old woman and a juvenile boy were wounded in a home in Ava early Tuesday. Investigators say they determined that Donnie Brown wasn't responsible for the shooting, but they still want to talk to Cody Franklin. Deputies think the shooting happened when a drug deal went bad.
(Marston, MO) -- Two earthquakes within a 12-hour period have rattled the Bootheel area in southeast Missouri. A two-point-five magnitude quake hit just after noon Tuesday southeast of Marston in New Madrid County. Then, at around 12:30 A-M Wednesday a two-point-four magnitude quake shook an area in nearby Pemiscot County. No injuries or major damages have been reported.