(Kansas City, MO) -- Ripley Entertainment says it has settled -- or is in the process of settling -- more than half of the lawsuits it has been facing. Ripley owned the duck boat which sank in a storm on Table Rock Lake last summer, killing 17 people. The settlements were disclosed in a federal court filing this month. Details of the settlements aren't being revealed.
(Sedalia, MO) -- A new company plans to open a location in Sedalia – creating 15 new jobs. T-M-S International provides onsite, industrial steel mill services for steelmakers nationwide. Its new site will be co-located with Nucor Steel’s new 250-million dollar rebar mill, which plans to open in the fall. The new T-M-S jobs will include heavy equipment operators, mechanics and management.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri drivers could lose their licenses for hitting a worker in road construction zones. Governor Parson has signed into law a wide-ranging transportation bill. It orders the Department of Revenue to revoke the driver’s license of anyone whose “negligent actions or omissions” caused him or her to strike a highway worker within a work zone. The legislation is named after Lyndon Ebker, a MoDOT employee who was struck and killed by a driver in Franklin County in 2016.
(Jefferson City, MO) The Missouri Department of Health says a Hepatitis A case has been diagnosed in eastern Missouri. A worker in a restaurant was infectious while handling food between June 23rd and July 5th at Roadhouse 100 in Gray Summit. Anyone who had food or drinks at the restaurant during that time is urged to receive the Hepatitis A vaccination. The viral infection of the liver can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, among other things.