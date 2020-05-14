(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has taken a step to ensure voters will be able to cast absentee ballots this year. Many voters are worried about crowds at the polls in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, they have to give an excuse before they are allowed to vote absentee. The House bill would do away with that. House lawmakers say they are trying to make it clear that anyone can request an absentee ballot. Senate approval must be given by Friday’s deadline, then the measure would have to be signed by Governor Mike Parson.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- There will be no bets at Missouri’s 13 casinos until at least May 31. A press release from the State Gaming Commission says riverboat gambling will remain closed to help in the fight against the coronavirus. Casinos have been closed since mid-March, costing the state about one million dollars in tax revenue for each day the lights are off. Floating casinos are located in St. Louis, St. Charles, Kansas City, St. Joseph, Boonville, La Grange, St. Joseph, Caruthersville and Cape Girardeau.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A preliminary hearing is set for this (Thursday) morning in Cape Girardeau for the man charged with setting the April arson fire at the Islamic Center there. A federal grand jury indicted 42-year-old Nicholas Profitt on three felony counts, involving alleged hate crimes and arson. The April 24th blaze caused significant damage to the Cape Girardeau mosque and destroyed several apartments above the Islamic Center. The F-B-I and A-T-F assisted Missouri state troopers and Cape Girardeau police, during the investigation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The 12-hundred-dollar federal stimulus checks wouldn’t be taxed under legislation approved Wednesday at the Capitol. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville says Missouri is one of only six states with a quirk in its tax code which would have resulted in recipients having to give up some of that money. Luetkemeyer attached the amendment to another tax bill he was sponsoring. It’s now on the governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Motorists and workers in downtown St. Louis will see numerous vehicles with signs and brooms this (Thursday) morning, with drivers circling the Eagleton Federal Courthouse. The Service Employees International Union says janitors, health care workers, fast-food workers and others will be driving in a caravan around the courthouse, calling on Missouri G-O-P Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to support legislation calling for essential pay for front-line COVID-19 employees.