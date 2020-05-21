(Harker Heights, TX) -- A 27-year-old soldier from Missouri has been found dead in Harker Heights, Texas. Army private first class Brandon Scott Rosencrans of Kimberling City was serving at Fort Hood. He had been assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer. His Jeep was found burning Monday. The death is being investigated by local police and the U-S Army. Authorities haven’t released information about the way he died. Rosencrans was to turn 28 years old Friday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting which left three people wounded Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses say there was a rolling gunfight between two vehicles in the Westport area. Officers say at least one of the victims was just a bystander. No names have been released, but all of the victims are expected to survive. Police say both of the speeding vehicles crashed and the occupants ran away. They were quickly caught and taken into custody.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Speaker of the Missouri House describes the historic 2020 session as "incredibly successful," noting lawmakers lost about six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. House Speaker Elijah Haahr says he's most proud that lawmakers approved a state budget before the constitutional deadline. The 35-billion-dollar state operating budget approved earlier this month includes 20 million for Missouri meat processing facilities impacted by COVID-19. It also contains 12 million for broadband expansion. Both parties say that is critical.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- On June 1, the Missouri State Penitentiary will begin offering its popular ghost and history tours again at the 184-year-old prison. In a press release from the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, it says work is underway to launch new protocols to ensure a safe environment during this COVID-19 era. Due to limited tour capacity, guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and buy their tour tickets in advance at MissouriPenTours.com. The popular tourist attraction is known for paranormal activity and some of the individuals who served time there, including Martin Luther King Junior's killer James Earl Ray and President Ulysses S. Grant's trusted ally General John McDonald.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- All but three of Missouri’s more than 170 drivers license offices have reopened. Missouri Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers says the offices are working to help customers safely and efficiently. He urges Missourians to use the agency’s online renewal system. Zellers says four Missouri tax assistance offices have also reopened to walk-in customers in Cape Girardeau, Joplin, Jefferson City and Springfield. The offices in Kansas City and St. Louis remain closed.