(Portageville, MO) -- Utility crews from multiple states have been working around-the-clock to restore power for thousands of southeast Missouri residents impacted by severe storms. Broadcast reports indicate power has been restored to all customers in Portageville, but 75 residents in the Gideon area are still without power. The storm packed 90-mile-an-hour winds, blowing tractor trailers over on I-55 near Wardell. The New Madrid County health department has been providing tetanus shots and basic first aid to Gideon residents at the local high school.
(Kingston, MO) -- State prosecutors in Missouri say they plan to seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers. Garland Joseph Nelson is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel. Carroll County Circuit Judge Kevin Walden has been appointed to hear the case in Caldwell County Court. The defendant has asked for a change of venue. The brothers went missing last July after they traveled to Nelson’s farm on northwestern Missouri to collect a 250-thousand-dollar debt.
(West Plains, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri are looking for the shooter who killed a man and a woman in West Plains Tuesday night. People living nearby heard the gunshots between 6:00 and 7:00 p-m. A homeowner tells West Plains police a car was still running in his driveway when he went out to see what they were doing. Inside, the bodies of 28-year-old Frankie Ziegler and 30-year-old Richard Kuntz were found. Police say these are the first homicides in West Plains in more than three years.
(Liberty, MO) -- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy who was accused of sexually assaulting a jail inmate. The deputy had been on administrative leave while the April incident was being investigated. The victim's family members said they were outraged that he was returned to the same facility where he had been attacked. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released and no criminal charges have been filed yet. The sheriff’s office says the incident is still being investigated.