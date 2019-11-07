(St. Louis, MO) -- A 90-thousand dollar loan will keep the financially-troubled Loop Trolley running in St. Louis for the rest of the year. After that, it isn’t clear what might happen. The Bi-State Development Agency has been asked to evaluate options that could keep the trolley from being derailed. The loan money comes from the sales tax district which helped pay for the construction of the streetcar line. Bi-State could take over the line. St. Louis County officials have refused to provide any additional funding to keep the original 51-million dollar project going.
(Springfield, MO) -- A federal grand jury in southwest Missouri has indicted a Columbia man who allegedly led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in September. Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Kenneth Fredenburg failed to stop for deputies in Christian County and was driving 120 miles-an-hour until he drove through a yard and crashed into a tree. Police say they found 73 grams of meth inside the car along with two handguns and a tactical vest.
(Ballwin, MO) -- Democrats are celebrating Tuesday's election of Manchester's Trish Gunby to the Missouri House, picking up a seat formerly held by a key Republican. Gunby defeated Ballwin Republican Lee Ann Pitman by 502 votes. The district seat in west St. Louis County was formerly held by Missouri Republican Party executive director Jean Evans. Lawmakers in both parties traveled to the suburban district to campaign, with Governor Mike Parson among those knocking on doors for Pitman. Republicans will control the Missouri House 114-to-48 in January, with one vacancy.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Boone County prosecuting attorney has made it official – Joseph Elledge is the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Elledge was in Boone County Circuit Court Wednesday for a bond hearing. He is being held on a half-million-dollar bond on charges of child abuse and neglect. Audio recordings of Elledge threatening Mengqi Ji were played in the courtroom. She was reported missing October 10th, but Elledge drew suspicion because he drove around for 28 hours before making the report.