(Lincoln, NE) -- Two federal agencies are investigating 11 confirmed cases of Hepatitis-A linked to blackberries sold in Fresh Thyme grocery stores. Some of the products were sold in Missouri. The outbreak began several weeks ago in Nebraska. The F-D-A is urging consumers in 11 states not to eat any blackberries bought at grocery stores in the chain between September 9th and September 30th. Hepatitis-A is a virus that infects the liver and can leave a person with flu-like symptoms for several weeks.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Department of Agriculture is sending a grant of more than 500-thousand dollars to Missouri for the expansion of virtual health care services in rural areas. Mercy Virtual will install video equipment to provide remote health services there. Salem Memorial District Hospital will get more than 80-thousand dollars to put technology connecting rural Missouri schools in Dent, Reynolds, Iron, and Shannon Counties to Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla and S-S-M Health in St. Louis. The project will increase health care access to 23-hundred rural Missouri students.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Public School District says an independent investigation finds that seven workers made up student attendance numbers from 2013 to 2016 to get state accreditation. The state decides whether to accredit each public school district based upon attendance, graduate rates, career readiness and academic performance. Currently, K-C-P-S is provisionally accredited – not fully accredited. The Kansas City Star reports KCPS could also end up owing the state money because districts are paid for every day that a student is in school.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- Hackers have broken into a computer network for a group of medical offices in southeast Missouri. The September attack apparently made Ferguson Medical Group’s medical records prior to January inaccessible to its parent company. Saint Francis Healthcare was asked to pay a ransom to get back the records, but instead took steps to secure the system and contacted law enforcement.