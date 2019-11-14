(Washington, DC) -- A National Transportation Safety Board report finds the U-S Coast Guard failed to require safety regulations for tourist duck boats similar to ones recommended nearly 20 years ago. The Board says the upgrades could have saved 17 lives in July 2018 when a duck boat sank in Table Rock Lake. It says the vessels could be made safer by installing hardware to prevent rapid sinking and by removing overhead canopies and side curtains. The Kansas City Star reports the Coast Guard is beginning on a new review of duck boat canopies based on the recommendations.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is getting about 35 million dollars in federal grants for road projects in Milan (MY-len) and Springfield. In northeast Missouri, Milan is getting 13-and-a-half-million for the East Locust Creek Reservoir project. That will address severe water shortages the town has had to deal with for years. Nearly 21 million dollars will go toward sidewalks and bike lanes in Springfield.
(St. Louis, MO) -- NASA says Monday night’s fireball streaking across the Missouri sky was the size of a basketball and probably weighed about 220 pounds. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a NASA expert says the hunk of rock broke off an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter before entering Earth’s atmosphere as a meteor. A NASA team says the meteor first appeared above Cedar Hill, south of St. Louis, and continued for about 70 miles before breaking into pieces 12 miles above the ground.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee studying local tax rates and issues is scheduled to hold its final hearing next Wednesday to discuss recommendations. The House Special Interim Committee on Oversight of Local Taxation will review prior hearings and discuss possible legislative action. St. Peters State Representative Phil Christofanelli, a committee member, says sales tax disproportionately impacts those with lower incomes. Missouri has more than 22-hundred taxing districts.