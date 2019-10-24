(Kingston, MO) -- A man who worked for two Wisconsin brothers who went missing says he’s sure they were lured to a northwest Missouri farm to be killed. Two counts of first-degree murder have been filed against Garland Nelson of Braymer. Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing July 21st. Rob Chubb says the Diemels had done business with Nelson in the past and court documents indicate he owed them 250-thousand dollars. Chubb says he thinks Nelson promised to give them money to lure them to his farm so he could kill them.
(Stotts City, MO) -- Second-degree murder charges have been filed against a man who survived the crash when a stolen tractor was driven off a bridge in Lawrence County. Thirty-five-year-old Justin Workman was dead at the scene. Investigators say the tractor had been stolen from a business in Galena, Kansas. Kendall Lee Crosswhite suffered serious injuries in the tractor wreck. Authorities in Lawrence County have also filed theft charges against Crosswhite.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's attorney general is urging seniors to be on the lookout for scams, including the "IRS scam." Attorney General Eric Schmitt met with dozens of seniors Wednesday at a Jefferson City retirement community. Many of the seniors tell Schmitt they're receiving scam calls. Schmitt tells Capitol reporters other scammers are calling elderly residents, pretending to be from his office or the Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee will hold its fourth hearing about alleged illegal slot machines today (Thursday) at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. House Special Interim Committee on Gaming Chairman Dan Shaul says he believes this issue will end up at the Missouri Supreme Court. Shaul says there are powerful interests on both sides.