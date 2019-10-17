(Washington, DC) -- The Missouri congressional delegation narrowly voted with the majority of House members to condemn President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria. The move left Kurdish allies vulnerable as troops from Turkey quickly moved in. The vote on the non-binding resolution was 354-to-60, with 129 Republicans joining 225 Democrats in the majority. A bipartisan congressional briefing on the Turkish situation fell apart at the White House yesterday (Wednesday).
(Missouri congressional delegation: Voting No—Billy Long, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jason Smith. Voting Yes—William Lacy Clay, Emanuel Cleaver, Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Ann Wagner.)
(St. Louis, MO) -- The executive director of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments warns the feds may want their money back if the Loop Trolley stops rolling. The U-S government paid for about two-thirds of the 51-million dollar cost of the new streetcar service. It’s already out of money. The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District would be on the hook for the repayment, meaning the one-percent tax could remain in effect until the bill is covered. The trolley is still operating, but its hours have been reduced.
(Rogersville, MO) -- The former treasurer of a church in Rogersville is accused of stealing as much as 80-thousand dollars. Shauna Haile has entered a guilty plea and she could be sentenced to 15 years in prison when she returns to court later this month. Haile was arrested last December and charged with forgery and stealing. Investigators think at least some of the money was used for vacations to Orlando, Florida and Washington, D-C.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- It’s dangerous to live in some parts of the Show-Me State. A study based on the F-B-I’s Uniform Crime Report finds Missouri has the third-highest murder rate in the nation. Only Louisiana and Mississippi are more dangerous. Making the picture even more disappointing is the fact that the murder rate has increased by 61 percent over the last four years. The numbers were based on F-B-I information from 2017. Researchers remind Missourians they are still more likely to die from smoking or unsafe driving – then they are from murder.