(Brunswick, MO) -- The National Weather Service says backwater from flood debris helped cause the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge in northern Missouri's Brunswick to collapse into the Grand River. The incident happened Tuesday just before dark in Chariton County. The N-W-S Missouri Basin River forecast center tweeted Wednesday that backwater from debris caused the Brunswick gauge to rise and the logjam collapsed the train tracks. Brunswick marine access is closed for safety reasons. Authorities set up barricades to keep boaters away.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Plan for delays if you are going to take the Amtrak train in Missouri. Severe flooding in Missouri has nearly brought Amtrak service to a halt. For more than 30 days this year it did exactly that, cancelling both the east and west bound River Runner that connects St. Louis and Kansas City. On average, departure times this year have been 30 minutes behind schedule, but some have seen delays of up to five hours. By law Amtrak has priority and Union Pacific who owns the tracks has been forced to redirect more trains to those rails due to high water-levels.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The federal trial of a mid-Missouri man charged with the February arson at the Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic is being delayed. Forty-two-old Wesley Brian Kaster of Columbia is facing one count of maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance. Kaster's trial was scheduled to begin last week, but a U-S Attorney's office spokesman says Kaster requested a continuance and prosecutors did not object. The new trial date is set for December 2nd in Jefferson City.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Prosecutors Association will be testifying next week before an interim House committee on gaming. A standing-room only audience is expected for the meeting next Thursday at the state Capitol. Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve Reardon testified in September that illegal slot machines are hurting public education in the Show-Me State. She says there's a problem along the I-44 corridor from St. James to Lebanon. Illegal slot machines are being found in bars, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning baseball fans in Missouri of possible scammers. The St. Louis Cardinals open the National League Division Series this afternoon at the Atlanta Braves( Thursday 4 p-m) and will host playoff games three and four Sunday and Monday at Busch Stadium. St. Louis Better Business Bureau president Michelle Corey says fraudulent ticket sellers will be looking to cash in. She tells fans to be wary of people selling tickets outside the stadium and to research any seller if you plan to buy online. Corey says to use a credit card as well, so if the tickets are fake you can challenge the purchase later. The Better Business Bureau keeps a database of reputable ticket vendors who provide buyer protection like money-back guarantees.