(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- A Springfield attorney is scheduled to make an appearance in Butler County Circuit Court at the end of the month to face charges he paid for false testimony. Adam Woody faces three felony charges of witness tampering and perjury. He represented a murder suspect three years ago during a retrial. A jail inmate told the court another man confessed to the crime, but prosecutors say Woody and the defendant paid that witness a total of one-thousand dollars. A defense attorney says the fact Woody won the retrial man be why the state is pursuing his client.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is facing charges of assault and armed criminal action for shooting a suspect in the back. The incident happened August 8th when 29-year-old Lauren N. Michael was working traffic. She joined the search for the woman in the midtown Kansas City area and found her sitting on some concrete steps. As Deputy Michael tried to take her into custody, the two fought, Michael hit her with a stun gun, then shot her in the back as the suspect tried to run away.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A 75-year-old Cape Girardeau County man has died from the burn injuries he suffered when his mobile home was destroyed. Crews from the East County Fire Protection District were called to the scene Saturday afternoon. Jerry Pasley was found in a nearby ditch with critical injuries. A neighbor reported hearing an explosion. Pasley died later that evening at the burn unit in St. John’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation director has been elected to lead a national organization. Patrick McKenna won the position at the annual meeting for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials at a St. Louis meeting this week. McKenna will hold the position for the next year. He had been serving as the group’s vice president.