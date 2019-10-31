(Tuscumbia, MO) -- A Miller County Circuit judge has granted a man facing a murder charge the change of venue he requested. The case against 42-year-old Christopher English of Eldon will be heard in Laclede County. Prosecutors say he shot 41-year-old Aaron Brantley to death. A witness came forward in March telling investigators English killed the Columbia man, then disposed of Brantley’s body and car in a rural part of Miller County. Brantley was reported missing in February when he failed to return home from a trip to the Lake of the Ozarks.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has proposed a city ordinance meant to prevent domestic violence abusers from getting guns. The proposal would let local law enforcement arrest and take guns from those who have been found guilty of domestic violence-related charges, including misdemeanors. The measure would include those under a protection order. Lucas brought up the idea Wednesday.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Details are being revealed about a planned Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reports the proposed 250-million-dollar stadium with more than 22-thousand seats would be built near Union Station and the Enterprise Center. The site would also include practice fields and other team facilities across the street. The ownership group hopes to break ground by next spring.
(Springfield, MO) -- Heavy rainfall across the Ozarks has made this the sixth wettest October in Springfield history. The National Weather Service says more than eight inches of rain has already fallen this month. The normal amount is three inches of rain in October for Springfield.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A court hearing is continuing in downtown St. Louis on whether Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region can keep its abortion facility license. Wednesday was day three of the hearing and witnesses from both the state Department of Health and Senior Services and from Planned Parenthood took the stand. The court has prevented the state from revoking the abortion license while the case is pending.