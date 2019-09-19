(Kansas City, MO) -- A federal judge in Kansas City won't let Missouri's ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy go into effect while legal challenges are hashed out. U-S District Court Judge Howard Sachs issued a preliminary injunction last month after a hearing. The attorney general's office appealed and legal briefs can be filed through October, but it isn't clear when the case will be heard. The new law was supposed to go into effect August 28th.
(Monett, MO) -- Monett police have released the name of an eighth-grade student whose body was found in a field Monday. Fourteen-year-old Sergio Salas attended classes at Monett Middle School. Salas died of a gunshot wound and police say initial indications are he committed suicide. An autopsy was conducted and showed no signs of foul play. Investigators say they are still waiting for toxicology test results to be returned
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- Many Missouri communities are having a hard time hiring the law enforcement officers they need. One police chief traces the recruitment challenge back to the incidents in Ferguson when teenager Michael Brown was killed five years ago. Others say low pay is a problem and they have a hard time finding "quality" people to hire. Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to look for ways he can help them deal with the problem.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police say one person is dead of gunshot wounds after what is being called an armed burglary. The incident happened Wednesday at 4:15 P-M. The person who was shot to death hasn't been identified and police haven't said what happened at the home. Officers say there were signs of a burglary and they say they found the weapon used inside the home. One person has been detained, but no names have been released.