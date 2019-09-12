(Springfield, MO) -- Attorneys for both sides are expected to give closing arguments in the case of a father accused of brutally beating his daughter during an incident last year. Defendant Robert Davis took the stand to give testimony Wednesday in Greene County Circuit Court. Davis told the court he didn't hurt the eight-year-old girl. Jury members were shown an hour-long video of an interview between a child advocate and the girl. If the jury finds him guilty, the judge will determine Davis' sentence.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has voted to give final approval to bipartisan legislation that involves a state Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales taxes. The final vote was 126-to-21 and 20 House Democrats voted for the bill. Republican Governor Mike Parson called the special session after the court's summer ruling, which involves using the sale proceeds of a vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new vehicle when calculating sales tax.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police say their search of a 14-acre section of a landfill has turned up evidence in a cold-case murder from 2006. Searchers were looking for anything which would explain the disappearance of Megan Shultz. Police say they need to continue the search there. The missing woman's husband at the time, Keith Comfort, has confessed to killing her. He's charged with murder after admitting he strangled her and put her body in a dumpster.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Federal authorities say former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will report to a prison camp in a little over a week. Stenger will begin serving his 46-month sentence at a facility in South Dakota September 21st. The minimum security camp is located in Yankton on a former college campus. Stenger entered a guilty plea in federal court to three counts of fraud. His reporting date was delayed because his wife's due date for her third child is Friday.