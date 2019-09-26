(Springfield, MO) -- U-S Marshals have taken a second homicide fugitive from Oklahoma into custody. Nicholas Gibson was arrested in Springfield Wednesday at about 1:00 P-M. Gibson's common-law wife, Ruth Blaire, had been arrested Tuesday. They are both wanted for the murder of a man named Michael Binder in Tulsa last July. Authorities say Blair and another woman set Binder up, making him think it was a date. Instead, he was robbed and killed.
(Lakewood, CO) -- Police in Lakewood, Colorado have arrested a former Missouri high school choir director on charges of first-degree stalking and violating an order of protection. Thirty-eight-year-old Matthew Felts had been charged in Boone County last July with harassment and obstructing government operations. He's accused of calling the complaining party 20 times over a 90-minute period in August. Felts has been arrested on similar charges in the past. He taught choir at Hickman High School in Columbia between 2007-and-2014.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A Hazelwood businessman has entered a guilty plea to charges he stole almost 73-thousand dollars from a retirement plan for his employees. Fifty-two-year-old Steven Douglas Walters entered the plea in St. Louis federal court Wednesday. He became a co-trustee for Synergy Concepts Incorporated in 2014 and took the money over a 15-month period. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.
(Kingston, MO) -- An October 7th court date has been set for a Braymer man facing three felony charges of child molestation. David Anthony Hendrix will be arraigned in Caldwell County District Court. Investigators say he is charged for incidents in March, May and November 2017. The judge ordered Hendrix to have no contact with the victim. His bond has been set at 50-thousand dollars cash.