(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City’s largest private employer is shrinking its workforce. Health care I-T company Cerner Corporation is laying off 255 workers nationwide, including some in the K-C metro area. The move is being called an effort to reduce operating costs. Cerner officials say the workers being laid off are receiving a severance package and their last day on the job will be November 5th. The company employs 14-thousand people in the Kansas City area.
(Springfield, MO) -- A former Missouri State University professor charged with killing a co-worker has been declared mentally unfit to stand trial. Edward Gutting is schizophrenic. He is charged with stabbing retired professor Marc Cooper to death and hurting Cooper’s wife at their home in Springfield. A search warrant says Gutting was having money problems and blamed Cooper for making his work life difficult.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri House committee will hear testimony today (Thursday) from the Missouri Lottery's executive director. May Scheve Reardon will be testifying before the House Special Interim Committee on Gaming. The Missouri Lottery generated more than 306-million dollars for education in fiscal year 2018. Missouri Lottery sales in that year totaled one-point-four billion. The committee is also expected to discuss the issue of alleged illegal slot machines. The Missouri Gaming Commission has testified that the state needs a coordinated effort to stop the machines.
(Branson, MO) -- Federal Judge Beth Phillips has ruled that a poor review on Trip Advisor was “factually correct” and not capable of diminishing reputation or standing in the community of a Branson business. According to the Springfield News-Leader, the owners of Bigfoot on the Strip sued Randy Winchester of Kansas and his daughter for libel and defamation over a three-stars-out-of-five review they gave the southwest Missouri attraction. Winchester says he later changed his review to one star after someone claiming to be the business’s owner called his home to complain about the original review. The attraction includes rides, a mini-golf course, and what’s billed as the largest herd of Scottish Highland cattle in the Midwest.