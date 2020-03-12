(St. Louis, MO) -- Washington University is suspending in-person classes until at least April 30 and students living on-campus have to leave university housing by this Sunday for the rest of this semester. Washington University has about 15 thousand students, some from other countries. A press release from the school cites the coronavirus as the reason for the decisions. The university, which is on spring break this week, will have an extra week of break and then begin doing classes online on March 23. The campuses will remain open and faculty and staff have been told to report to work as usual. The school says it is monitoring whether events will continue this semester.
(Berkeley, MO) -- North St. Louis County aerospace builder Boeing is freezing new hiring and overtime except in certain departments. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports people familiar to the move say the efforts are intended to preserve cash due to coronavirus outbreaks and the 737 Max grounding. The newspaper quotes a Boeing official as saying there are no plans at this time for job cuts but the company is closely monitoring business conditions. Boeing has about 16 thousand workers in the St. Louis area.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has given initial approval to requiring background checks from those in the medical marijuana industry. Joplin Republican Representative Lane Roberts’ bill would also ban the state from disclosing to the federal government any information of those who apply for a medical marijuana card. The legislation requires one more favorable vote, then it will head to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A man who owns the Golden Corral restaurant in Quincy, Illinois has pleaded not guilty to a murder that happened almost 30 years ago in Russellville. Forty-three-year-old William Niemet appeared in court via video this week. He's charged with first-degree murder for the 1991 killing of his 14-year-old classmate, Greg Jones. Authorities say new technology led to Niemet's arrest. Quincy is just across the Mississippi River from Hannibal. Niemet also has ties to Fulton.