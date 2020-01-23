(Washington, DC) -- U-S Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts scolded House managers and President Trump’s counsel after an argument involving former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said if senators voted against calling Bolton to testify in the president’s impeachment trial, they would be "part of the cover-up." Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley’s take is Roberts was clearly going after Nadler for repeatedly calling the president’s counsel “a bunch of liars” – a breach of courtroom etiquette, according to Hawley.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission in northwest Missouri is considering a regulation that could essentially keep wind farms from locating in the county. Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer says two nights of public hearings have revealed that citizens do not want wind energy in Buchanan County. Sawyer says the third draft of regulations being considered would require wind turbines to be set back at least half a mile from a property line – a tough requirement to meet. The public has until the end of January to give input.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House gave initial approval to a bill to restrict private companies from the use of eminent domain. Supporters of this bill are mostly concerned that the Grain Belt Express project, a wind power transmission line out of Kansas, will impede on farmland use. The Public Service Commission and Missouri state courts have approved building the power lines. More rural cities are banking on the Grain Belt sharing this electricity for cheaper rates.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunting feral hogs won’t solve the problem. The state thinks trapping nuisance animals is the best solution. Some Missouri landowners say they are losing thousands of dollars each year because the hogs damage or destroy their crops. They want to hunt them down and shoot them. M-D-C officials say hunting the hogs didn’t work on the five-thousand acres of Sam A. Baker State Park – why hunt them on the one-and-a-half million acres in the Mark Twain Forest? The U-S Forest Service banned hunting feral hogs in that forest last month.