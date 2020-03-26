(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation will allow truckers to transport up to 100 thousand pounds of goods on any state highway. The state agency says it is making the change to ensure the “critical flow of goods” to aid the COVID-19 emergency response. The operator of any overweight vehicle will need to be carrying a copy of the special permit with the bill of lading. The load must include supplies or equipment involved in the effort to prevent, contain, mitigate and treat the effects of the virus – including shipments of livestock, poultry, feed and fuel.
(Columbia, MO) -- The National Weather Service reports several Missouri locations have a better than 50 percent chance of experiencing moderate flooding over the next three months. Every county along the Missouri River is on the list. There is reportedly a one-in-four chance evacuation could be required. For Jefferson City, the flood risk will peak in mid-May. The eastern edge of Missouri will be at-risk about two weeks before that. More than 20 levees are still seeking bids for repair contracts – meaning those areas lack protection after last year’s major flooding events.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Federal authorities say they are still investigating two fatal shootings involved F-B-I agents in the Kansas City area. One agent shot a person to death in Belton Tuesday. No names have been released and it’s not clear what led to the fatal agent-involved shooting. Another F-B-I agent shot 35-year-old David William Irving to death last month in Kansas City. Irving was killed as a task force was serving an arrest warrant.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Electric rates will decline for Ameren Missouri residential, commercial and industrial customers beginning next month. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a 32-million-dollar reduction in the company’s annual revenue requirement, which translates to a savings of about 15 dollars-a-year for the average residential customer. The electric utility company says the decrease is the second consecutive one since 2018. It has about one-point-two million electric customers in 64 Missouri counties.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri's largest union is still calling on the governor to classify grocery and pharmacy employees statewide as emergency first responders, so they can receive guarantees like priority testing for the coronavirus. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 represents 95-hundred workers in 46 eastern Missouri counties, primarily in the St. Louis region. The U-F-C-W says grocery clerks and pharmacy technicians are putting their health on the line, to ensure the public has food supplies during the crisis. The union is calling for an executive order which would apply to all grocery and pharmacy employees, union and non-union.