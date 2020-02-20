(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor is warning farmers and ranchers that the state could see additional flooding again this spring. Governor Mike Parson notes Missouri received record-level flooding in 2019. Parson and the governors of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa have met with the U-S Army Corps of Engineers three times to discuss what needs to be done differently along the Missouri River in the future. Parson says he also spoke to President Trump about his flooding concerns a few weeks ago.
(Springfield, MO) -- A retired Roman Catholic priest from southeast Missouri is facing four felonies for the alleged sexual abuse of children. Authorities say 76-year-old Frederick Lutz was arrested Wednesday morning in Springfield where he now lives. Lutz is charged with three counts of sodomy that allegedly happened in 2000 when the priest served at St. Joseph Parish in Advance. He's jailed on a 125-thousand-dollar, cash-only bond.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Columbia man whose wife has been missing since last fall is now charged in her death. Court documents say Joseph Elledge is facing one count of first-degree murder. His wife - Mengqi Ji (MUNG-she Jee) Elledge - was last seen on October 8th. Joseph had allegedly made “threatening” statements to his wife. Police say cellphone data show he drove to an area around the Lamine River late at night after she went missing. That’s the river divers have searched unsuccessfully for Mengqi ever since. Joseph is already facing charges of child abuse and child endangerment.
(Clayton, MO) -- Bond is set at one-million dollars for a St. Louis County man accused of shooting of an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in Ferguson. Charges against 20-year-old Fhontez Mitchell include first-degree robbery, assault, resisting arrest and armed criminal action. The complaint says Mitchell tried to steal pajamas from Walmart Sunday when he was approached by a Calverton Park officer working security. Investigators say Mitchell turned on the officer and shot him three times with a semi-automatic weapon. The officer was struck twice in the torso and once in the arm and his bullet-proof vest saved his life. Mitchell was arrested Tuesday in Jennings following a brief police pursuit.
>> Army Veteran Walking for PTSD Visiting in Missouri's Capital City
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A U-S Army veteran will be making his way through the capital city today on his coast-to-coast walk to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder. Sergeant First Class Steve Meyers started his nearly six-thousand mile walk on Sunday in Kansas City at the World War I Memorial and plans to travel through 20 different states. He'll circle from from Florida to California talking with veterans, first responders, and government officials about what he’s calling a silent killer, P-T-S-D. He will resume his walk at the Jefferson City Police Department this morning at 9 (Thursday).