(Columbia, MO) -- State officials report the first person to die of coronavirus in Missouri had recently traveled outside the United States. The victim in their 60s had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday and the family called Boone County 9-1-1 Wednesday morning to report a medical emergency. The patient was taken to University Hospital at M-U Healthcare, but doctors weren’t able to save their life. The patient’s name and gender haven’t been released. The six emergency responders involved will be quarantined for 14 days.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Pence has signed an executive order to postpone all municipal elections in the state until June 2nd. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had made the request. The executive order declares the ballots which had been printed for the April 7th vote can be used in June. The governor says he thinks postponing the elections “is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus.” Now, the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot will be moved to May 20th.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A letter has been sent to the secretary of Veterans Affairs demanding action on allegations of discrimination at the V-A Hospital in Kansas City. The letter was signed by a U-S Senator from Kansas, Jerry Moran. Up to 50 black employees at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center have complained about what they call widespread discrimination at the hospital. They say they were subjected to jokes about lynchings, being compared to monkeys, denied promotions and bonuses and were fired without cause. The victims say when they reported the problems they suffered retaliation.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The decision by automaking giants Ford and General Motors could idle more than 10 thousand workers in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. The facilities are being shut down in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. G-M has plants in Kansas City, Kansas and Wentzville, while Ford has a plant in Claycomo. Because they are union members, workers will likely receive supplemental pay and unemployment benefits. G-M says it will re-evaluate its decision March 30th. A worker at one of the plants says about three thousand employees use the same six doors to come into work every day.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of both parties have signed off on legislation removing restrictions to the once-daily Amtrak passenger service to Missouri. The Missouri River Runner train makes a stop in Washington, the home of the bill’s author, Republican state Representative Aaron Griesheimer. The amendment to the state budget bill would open the door to twice-daily train service between St. Louis and Kansas City. One lawmaker says he rides the train often and it is always at least 90 percent full. The issue will likely come up against when the full Missouri House debates the budget.