(Lake Ozark, MO) -- The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests of three men may clear a string of arsons, burglaries and other felony cases at the Lake of the Ozarks recently. Thirty-two-year-old Matthew Christopher Edington, 28-year-old Cody Dale Umfleet and 20-year-old Michael Joseph Spencer are in custody. Those three are also suspected of similar crimes in nearby Camden County. Umfleet and Edington were arrested while they were in a stolen car. Investigators say they have turned up several items that had been reported stolen, including guns.
(Maryville, MO) -- Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville is postponing its spring graduation ceremonies. The school says the decision is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 920 Northwest students are expected to complete their degrees or certificates through the university this spring. The school is considering moving the spring ceremonies to a summer date. Graduates who cannot participate in a rescheduled ceremony can walk during the winter ceremonies.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia Public Schools are putting the remote learning plan on hold for the rest of the week. The district says it needs time to adjust its alternative learning expectations for staff and students. Older students won’t have to take any tests or turn in any assignments for the next three days. C-P-S says it will put out more info later in the week on the adjusted expectations. In-person learning stopped in the district on March 17th because of COVID-19 concerns.
(Cuba, MO) -- A 33-year-old Cuba man is charged with making a terrorist threat after witnesses say he deliberately coughed toward customers and wrote “COVID” on a cooler at a Dollar Tree store. John Swaller is being held in the Crawford County Jail. A store employee called Cuba police because a man was intentionally coughing toward customers and had breathed on the cooler before writing on it. The store was closed and sanitized.
>>Mark Twain Cave Complex Sold
(Hannibal, MO) -- The popular Mark Twain Cave Complex in northeast Missouri's Hannibal has been sold to a Quincy, Illinois couple. W-G-E-M television reports the cave was discovered in 1819 and gained notoriety in 1876 when former Hannibal resident Samuel Clemens published the Adventures of Tom Sawyer under his pen name, Mark Twain. The name of the seller and the purchase price haven’t been released.