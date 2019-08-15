Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.