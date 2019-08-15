(Springfield, MO) -- A 37-year-old southwest Missouri man has been charged in federal court with kidnapping the four-year-old daughter of a woman whose body was found last month near a suitcase. The body of Jessica McCormack of Noel was discovered by a cyclist near a campground between Noel and Ginger Blue. A criminal complaint was filed against Mahamud Mahamed Tuesday in Springfield. An Amber Alert was issued for McCormack’s three children, who were later found at a home in Des Moines. Mahamed had been in a relationship with McCormack and was the father of the four-year-old.
(Washington, DC) -- A federal agriculture disaster declaration has been granted in 53 Missouri counties to cover losses from the severe flooding earlier this year. The move allows farmers and ag producers to apply for U-S-D-A Farm Service Agency emergency loans for things like the replacement equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or the refinancing of certain debts. The deadline to apply is April 7th of next year.
(Columbia, MO) -- A little over a month after a former high school choir director was arrested for harassment, he's now accused of stalking the same person. Investigators say Matthew Felts called the victim more than 20 times over a two-hour period, threatening to kill or rape the victim's wife. Felts pleaded guilty in another case four years ago where he harassed a woman, called her repeatedly, and sent her threatening texts and messages on Facebook. He had served as the choir director at Columbia Hickman High School from 2007-to-2014.
(Branson, MO) -- Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson in southwest Missouri is planning a 30-million dollar expansion project. The Springfield News-Leader reports Park president Brad Thomas says the expansion will include a Mystic River Falls ride to replace the Lost River of the Ozarks ride. The new ride, expected to open next summer, will include a four-and-a-half story waterfall drop. Also planned is a barbecue restaurant and other improvements. More than two-million people visited the park last year.