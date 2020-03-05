(Springfield, MO) -- A 34-year-old Springfield man has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge. Carlton R.A. Williamson is accused of shooting a woman during an exchange of gunfire during a drug transaction February 13th. Investigators say there were children present when Raquel Montgomery was shot to death. Williamson entered his guilty plea last week in Greene County Court. He was handed a 25-year prison sentence.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House leader says his chamber will be ready to approve a supplemental appropriation for the coronavirus -- if it's needed. House Speaker Elijah Haahr of Springfield tells Capitol reporters that state government has been proactive. State health director Doctor Randall Williams testified this week that he does not expect to make a supplemental budget request, telling lawmakers that the federal government will be offering the money Missouri will need. There have been no confirmed cases in Missouri.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A new federal lawsuit says Missouri is denying severely disabled children full access to in-home care services – leading to unnecessary and more expensive placements in institutions. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of nine children and teenagers with medically complex health problems who are enrolled in Medicaid. The lawsuit says that although the children have been approved for intensive in-home nursing care, the state is failing to arrange for the care or make sure the services are available, as required by federal law. The families want the court to declare the state’s practices as unlawful and require the state to provide relief to them.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- Jefferson County law enforcement agencies are working on determining the full extent of a computer data breach at the Hillsboro School District. The district reported last month that an employee allegedly got hold of personal information on computers he was not supposed to have access to. The worker has been fired. No charges have been filed at this time.