(St. Louis, MO) -- The pain may be less than when the N-F-L Rams abandoned the St. Louis market, but another pro football league has left the city holding the ball. The X-F-L filed for bankruptcy Monday, saying it owed millions to its creditors. Among them, the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission was owed one-point-six million dollars. The X-F-L canceled the rest of its 2020 season last month and it isn’t expected to return anytime soon. The commission is already dealing with financial losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Local officials say the commission has less than two million dollars in its bank account while it is spending about one million every month.
(Washington, DC) -- Missourians should soon be able to track their coronavirus stimulus check. The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service plans to launch a tool later this week on IRS-dot-gov called Get My Payment. The tool also allows Missouri taxpayers who filed returns in 2018 and 2019 but did not give direct deposit information to submit that information and get their payments sooner. Americans who made 75 thousand dollars or less last year would get a payment of 12 hundred dollars and 24 hundred dollars for married couples, plus 500 dollars per child.
(St. Louis, MO). -- The Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today (Tuesday) in the case of a man who's served 25 years in prison for murder -- a man the St. Louis Circuit Attorney says was convicted based on police and prosecutorial misconduct. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the court will hear the case remotely, with only Chief Justice George Draper in the courtroom. Forty-six-year-old Lamar Johnson is serving a life sentence for killing Marcus Boyd in 1994. Johnson's co-defendant, Phillip Campbell, has signed an affidavit saying that Johnson wasn't involved in the murder. An eyewitness has recanted his identification of Johnson and has signed an affidavit that he received monetary payments from the state. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has filed a motion for a new trial, saying there is credible evidence of Johnson's innocence. Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has filed a brief, which says a new trial would violate state law.
(Jefferson City, MO). -- Missouri's state auditor is calling on Republican Governor Mike Parson to issue an executive order that would expand early voting and absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway notes the C-D-C is encouraging the use of mail-in ballots and expanded early voting, to disperse crowds at polling locations. She also criticizes Parson for saying that only the Legislature can expand the use of absentee vote by mail.
(Branson, MO). -- The chamber of commerce and the convention and visitors bureau in Branson has assembled a task force to start making plans for the town's economic revitalization. Representatives from the live entertainment, attractions, lodging and restaurant industries will meet online this week. Branson city leaders and school district officials will also participate.