(Branson, MO) -- The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal duplex fire near Branson Monday evening. The Western Taney County Fire Department says two women -- a mother and a daughter -- died in the fire. The body of 90-year-old Elva Harpole was found inside the burned home. Her 70-year-old daughter, Lorene Ray, was rescued, but she died later at a hospital. Investigators haven’t said how the fire started.
(Columbia, MO) -- Officials at the University of Missouri say a deep clean of the Columbia campus was started Monday. Vice-Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward says all public spaces, all restrooms, offices, classrooms and all auditoriums will be cleaned. Workers are said to be using a disinfectant that has been successful in getting rid of viruses like COVID-19. The two-week job began at Jesse Hall. All in-person summer courses were canceled two weeks ago. As it stands now, in-person classes are scheduled to restart August 23rd.
(Kansas City, MO) -- To weather the financial storm caused by the coronavirus, the University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor has asked departments and administrative offices to slash budgets between 12-and-a-half and 17-and-a-half percent. University leadership is considering layoffs, furloughs, reductions in adjunct instructors and non-tenure-track faculty, freezing stipends to graduate students and a “significant reduction” in non-compensation expenses. The chancellor says he plans to launch a campus task force this week to “proactively re-envision U-M-K-C as a dynamic and financially stable university in a post-COVID-19 world.”
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in the death sentence of convicted killer Craig Wood. The man kidnapped, raped and killed 10-year-old Hailey Owens in southwest Missouri’s Springfield in 2014. Wood's attorney has argued that Missouri is one of only two states allowing a judge to impose a death sentence after jurors did not reach a unanimous decision. The attorney said that is unconstitutional.
(Camden, MO) -- A vehicle collided with a train Sunday night near Kansas City, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a 1998 Ford Escort drove around a train crossing arm in Camden. The oncoming train then struck the car. The 32-year-old woman killed was from nearby Richmond. No names have been released.