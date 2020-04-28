(Jefferson City, MO) -- With a May 19th execution date looming, the Missouri Supreme Court has refused a request to hear from a death row inmate. Sixty-four-year-old Walter Barton says he is innocent and is also impaired by a traumatic brain injury. He was convicted of killing an 81-year-old mobile home park manager in 1991. D-N-A testing determined a stain on Barton’s clothing was the blood from Gladys Kuehler. Barton’s attorney says his client is innocent and his conviction was based on testimony from an unreliable witness.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is currently debating a proposed 34-point-nine billion-dollar state operating budget. House Budget Chairman Cody Smith says it contains 10 billion dollars in general revenue, 14 billion dollars in federal funding and 10 billion in other money. Smith says he expects the House to give final approval on Wednesday. House Democrats say the process has been rushed and would rather the Legislature address it during a special session this summer.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver wants Congress to fund the U-S Postal Service in the next coronavirus relief package. In an opinion column to the Kansas City Star, Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, says older Missourians depend on lifesaving medications delivered by mail carriers. The Postal Service says it could run out of cash by the end of the fiscal year in September in part due to the extreme losses of the coronavirus. The Trump Administration does not appear to be on board with Cleaver’s idea.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Officials at S-S-M Health have announced two thousand employees will be furloughed at locations in four states. The announcement wasn’t specific about how many Missouri workers will be affected. The health care provider says the decision was made to offset its financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The workers are expected to be called back to the job after 13 weeks. Other employees will have their hours cut and executive pay has been frozen.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House observed a moment of silence Monday afternoon for a veteran lawmaker's son, who committed suicide in March. Independence State Representative Bill Kidd was joined on the House floor by his wife. He tells colleagues his son, Taylor Hancock, battled depression and schizophrenia. Representative Kidd says mental health care is underfunded, describing it as a "hidden problem." He also says social workers are underpaid and have overwhelming caseloads.