(Jefferson City, MO) -- The coronavirus pandemic is already having a major impact on state revenue. Budget Director Dan Haug is reporting net general revenue collections for March were down by four-point-two percent compared to the same month last year. Missouri lawmakers are convening today (Tuesday) and Wednesday, with Governor Parson asking approval to spend what could be billions of dollars in federal funding on medical supplies, local government, schools, and other services as the fight against the virus continues.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Labor says a coronavirus stimulus package signed into law by President Trump does not include any unemployment benefits for self-employed workers. The plan gives those eligible an additional 600 dollars per week through July 25. The department expects the federal payments to begin going out as early as the week of April 12 and payments will be made retroactively for claims filed on or after March 29. Missouri’s regular unemployment insurance program continues to be in effect, along with the Shared Work Program to help Missouri businesses keep their employees.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police are investigating one of their own after an officer says he unintentionally fired his gun overnight while off-duty – striking his neighbor’s home and a man inside. The victim is in stable condition. The officer, a 24-year police veteran who was off-duty at the time of the incident, is on administrative leave during the shooting is investigated. Others inside the neighboring home were not hurt.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is getting 13-point-six million dollars in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to support the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. The funding is part of more than 57 million dollars of grants allocated to the State and individual communities. The state says it will award funds for things like repurposing buildings into patient treatment centers, ventilators, personal protective equipment, supporting businesses that manufacture medical supplies, and training health care workers.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate returns to Jefferson City to take up the supplemental budget today (Tuesday), which will include more than one-billion dollars to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate gavels-in at 11:00 a-m and the Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a noon hearing. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia is urging the public to stay home and watch the proceedings on-line. He also notes that any Capitol visitors this week will have their temperature taken. Visitors won’t have access to lawmakers’ offices this week.