(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s voter I-D law is on trial in a Jefferson City courtroom. The Missouri N-A-A-C-P argues the state law failed to adequately fund efforts to properly educate voters and poll workers, leading to widespread confusion. Missouri’s voter I-D law went into effect in 2017 after a ballot measure was passed requiring Missourians who don’t show a photo I-D to sign an affidavit in order to cast a provisional ballot.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given nearly 14 million dollars in funding so far to help northwest Missourians recover from flooding and severe storms. According to a FEMA spokesman, that figure includes the national flood insurance program payout of than 12-and-a-half-million to flood insurance policyholders. For losses not covered by insurance, FEMA has given individual assistance grants to homeowners and renters in Buchanan, Holt, Atchison, Andrew and Platte counties totaling about one-point-three-million dollars.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A man facing federal charges in an armored car theft reportedly admits he fired the shots which killed a seven-year-old boy in north St. Louis. Twenty-three-year-old Malik Ross told federal investigators that he fired the fatal shots August 12. Xavier Usanga was killed. Ross is facing several federal charges, including embezzlement for allegedly stealing 50-thousand dollars from an armored car company for which he worked.
(Sedalia, MO) -- A search is underway for a Tipton Correctional Center inmate who walked away from work release at the Missouri State Fair. Thirty-four-year-old Shannon Dwayne Watts, a minimum-security inmate, is serving time for burglary, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and other charges. He was wearing a t-shirt and gray pants when he walked away from the worksite in Sedalia.