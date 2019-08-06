(Sedalia, MO) -- The 2019 Missouri State Fair opens Thursday in Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says the fair commission is waiving late fees for entries this year because farmers have endured hardships from flooding and tornadoes. Wolfe says about 350-thousand people attended last year's fair. More than eight-million dollars in new upgrades and repairs to the fairgrounds have been approved by state lawmakers. This year’s facility improvements include a new ticket booth at the Centennial entrance.
(Columbia, MO) -- A 37-year-old Wisconsin man faces second-degree murder charges in the 2006 death of a Missouri woman. Megan Schultz has been missing since she left her apartment 13 years ago. Keith Comfort is being held in a Wisconsin Jail on a one-million-dollar bond. He's accused of causing the death of his ex-wife. Missouri detectives will interview him following his court appearance Monday.
(New Madrid, MO) -- Missouri farms have received about 444-million dollars over the last two years in federal trade bailout payments. Payouts have ranged from one-dollar to more than 700-thousand dollars. New Madrid County farms in southeast Missouri brought in the most with more than 21-million in federal payments. Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s family farm in Harrisonville received nearly 109-thousand last year. Missouri Congressman Sam Graves stopped accepting farm subsidies after taking office in 2001.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield schools will be using a new system that checks to see if visitors are on the sex offender registry. The Hall Pass system will only be used during regular school hours and not for evening events. Under Missouri law, registered sex offenders are not allowed in or near schools. However, district policy allows the superintendent or a designee to grant permission for a parent or guardian — who is also a registered sex offender — to be on district property for a meeting or an event.