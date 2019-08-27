(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state is ready to get Missourians trained to fill jobs in high demand by taking applications for its new workforce grant program. Fast Track covers the full cost of education for adults 25 and older getting a certificate, degree or credential in a high need field. Department of Higher Education Deputy Commissioner Leroy Wade says the high-demand fields include teaching, skilled trades and STEM-related – science, technology, engineering and math. Some of the key requirements include a maximum household income of 80-thousand dollar per year if filing taxes jointly or 40-thousand dollars annually for a single income household. Those awarded a grant must also work in Missouri for three calendar years or pay interest.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says federal law does not protect L-G-B-T-Q employees from workplace discrimination. He has joined 13 other Republican attorneys general arguing that sexual orientation and gender identity are not covered by a 1964 law. It bans employers from discriminating against workers based on race, color, religion, national origin, age, pregnancy, disability or sex. Schmitt and the group contend that the law prohibits only “sex” discrimination, “and the plain meaning of ‘sex’ is biological status as male or female, not sexual orientation or gender identity.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An annual report ranks Missouri third in the nation for the performance and cost-efficiency of its highway system – jumping up six spots from last year. Reason Foundation, a California-based Libertarian think tank, ranks states on things like deficient bridges, pavement condition, traffic deaths, urban and rural interstates and administrative costs. Missouri ranked best in highway spending per mile and worst in structurally deficient bridges and its urban traffic death rate.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City’s murder rate is surpassing last year’s. Television station K-C-T-V reports the city has reached 97 homicides, compared to 88 this time last year. The station says Kansas City is on pace with 2017 when a near-record 151 murders were recorded. The city offers 25-thousand dollars rewards for tips in homicide cases that play out successfully in court.