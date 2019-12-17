(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state committee has chosen 20 local road and bridge projects for state funding from a 50-million dollar transportation cost-share program. The program matches up to 50-percent of the construction costs for selected public and private projects. Funding was awarded to nearly every part of the state. The priciest project is eight-point-three-million dollars in funding to install a new Route 65 interchange near an industrial park in Sedalia.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state is crafting a plan aimed at increasing Missouri teacher pay and keeping them around. The 320-million dollar proposal would boost the base minimum pay for K-through-12 public school teachers from 25-to-32-thousand dollars and give all teachers a four-thousand dollar raise. The plan also calls for creating a 75-million dollar fund to attract teachers toward high-need jobs, like in rural Missouri towns and very poor areas. Missouri’s average teacher salary is about 42-thousand dollars – ranking it 42nd among the 50 states.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri’s U-S House members, along with the rest of their chamber, are expected to debate this week two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The House Judiciary Committee voted Friday to send the articles to the full House. The two articles charge that Trump abused his office and obstructed the House’s investigation into the president’s handling of Ukraine. The evidence includes 658 pages and was released over the weekend.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri’s first football season of selling alcohol during games racked up more than 600-thousand dollars in revenue. A Mizzou athletics official said there were not many booze-related problems at games and part of the reason for selling alcohol this season was to prevent binge drinking before games. M-U Athletics will use the money from alcohol sales to upgrade security measures at the stadium and hire staff for different athletic venues. The S-E-C approved the alcohol sales at college games on a one-year basis and will decide in the spring if it wants to allow them for another year.