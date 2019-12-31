(Jefferson City, MO) -- A lawmaker from Kansas City wants to remove all restrictions from using absentee ballots to vote in Missouri. Democrat Lauren Arthur has pre-filed the proposal in the Missouri Senate. It would allow someone to vote absentee for “any reason or no reason at all.” Under current law, Missouri residents can only vote absentee if they won’t be present in their home precinct on Election Day, or otherwise can’t make it to the polls.
(Clayton, MO) -- Murder charges have filed against two teenagers for a deadly shooting on a busy interstate in north St. Louis County earlier this month. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has charged 19-year-old Courtland Kent and 17-year-old Darrius Jones with first-degree murder. Marvin Davis was shot to death on December 13, while driving near 270 and the innerbelt in Hazelwood.
(Springfield, MO) -- Meteorologists say the storm damage done Saturday night near the Missouri-Arkansas border was done by straight-line winds, not a tornado. National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Burchfield tells says survey teams with the federal agency spent Monday in Taney and Ozark counties. He says the strong winds struck a parked tractor-trailer unit and that the straight-line winds impacted the small towns of Rueter, Protem and Theodosia. All are located near the Mark Twain National Forest.
(Columbia, MO) -- U-S Senator Ron Blunt will be raising awareness about the issue of hunger today (Tuesday). The Missouri Republican will be volunteering at the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in Columbia. That food bank serves 32-counties and works with 140 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters to get food to the needy. They're the only food bank in Missouri that provides the food at no charge to other organizations.