(Jefferson City, MO) -- Three people have died in Missouri this season from the flu. State data says the most recent week’s flu cases reported – ending November 30 – were about two-and-a-half times higher than the previous week’s figures. The age group currently hit hardest by the flu is by far children up to four years old and the southeast region of Missouri has the highest flu rate
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s minimum wage rate will increase by 85-cents to 9-45 an hour beginning January 1. Pay for workers receiving tips must also total at least nine-dollars, 45 cents-per-hour. The law applies to private employers, but not government workers. The hike is part of a voter-approved plan to gradually boost the minimum wage by 85 cents-an-hour each year until the rate reaches 12 dollars-an-hour in 2023.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Auditor Nicole Galloway says several former board members of a Missouri special sales tax district used nearly 300-thousand dollars in public funding to make private business improvements and pay their debts. A state audit of the Black Mountain Community Improvement District in Van Buren says 100-thousand dollars in tax revenue was used for things like convenience store operations, to buy equipment and inventory for resale and to install new fuel pumps and a 10-thousand-dollar walk-in beer cave. Six months after the work was completed, the store was sold to new owners and Galloway says the public was not reimbursed. The business was owned by former board members Donald, Curtis and Jacob Black.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A former Missouri Director of Public Safety is running for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff. Drew Juden tells KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau that he’s running on the Republican ticket. He could face Republican Cape County sheriff, Ruth Ann Dickerson, in next year’s primary election. An audit earlier this year alleges Juden gave false information to give a no-bid contract to the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation, an organization Juden previously headed. Juden has denied the allegations.