(Jefferson City, MO) -- Next year, Missouri’s Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly called WIC, will issue monthly benefits on a debit card. The new card, eWIC, will launch at different times next year, depending on where you live. Once eWIC is FULLY implemented, the state will no longer be issuing checks. The State Health and Senior Services Department says more than 100-thousand Missourians participate in the program that provides breastfeeding support and nutritious foods to pregnant women, infants and children up to five years old.
(Washington, DC) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency says flooding could be an issue in 2020 and is urging Missourians to get flood insurance. Many residents are still recovering from this year's widespread floods. The National Flood Insurance Program paid more than 68-million dollars in flood insurance claims to Missouri policyholders for damage that began in March. More than 17-hundred-50 claims were filed in the state.
(Springfield, MO) -- A former Greene County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been sentenced to six consecutive life sentences in prison for the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old girl. The Springfield News-Leader reports 68-year-old David Hastings was convicted in October of 11 felonies, including child molestation, rape and statutory sodomy. Court documents say the abuse went on for more than a year. Hastings is maintaining his innocence and his attorney plans to appeal.
(Rolla, MO) -- The Rolla Police Department Division of Criminal Investigations is working with the Phelps County Coroner's Office on the death of a 22-month-old child. Emergency responders were called shortly before noon Saturday. The child was rushed to a hospital but died before doctors could save the toddler. An autopsy is going to be performed as officials try to determine the cause of death.