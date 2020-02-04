(West Palm Beach, FL) -- Missouri native and prominent talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has announced that he is starting treatment for lung cancer. The 69-year-old Limbaugh was born in Cape Girardeau and made the surprising announcement on his radio program Monday. He says he's been diagnosed with an advanced stage of the disease. He told listeners he will be off the air on days that he is undergoing treatment. Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in 2012.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri law enforcement officers could lose some tools in their toolbox this week if Congress fails to renew a law targeting fentanyl drug traffickers. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley says the law allows officers to arrest and prosecute traffickers who change the substances of fentanyl. The highly-addictive painkiller is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and is often found in heroin - many times leading to overdoses. Whiteley will be southeast Missouri Congressman Jason Smith’s guest at the president’s State of the Union address in Washington on tonight (Tuesday) at 8:00 P-M Central time.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Some Kansas City area schools have canceled classes for tomorrow (Wednesday) to let students and staff go to the parade celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. The parade starts at 11:30 A-M. A rally at Union Station is also planned for about 1:30, shortly after the parade ends. Parade-goers should bundle up – temps could be in the 30s and snow is possible. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has invited halftime show performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to Wednesday’s parade. Whether they take Lucas up on his offer is unknown at this point.
(Joplin, MO) -- A southwest Missouri judge has dismissed an abandonment of a corpse charge against a Joplin woman for allegedly keeping her husband’s body in a freezer for about a year. The attorney for 67-year-old Barbara Watters had argued that her husband Paul’s body was not technically abandoned or left because Watters knew where it was – six feet away from her bed. Jasper County Associate Judge Joseph Hensley declined to order Watters to stand trial. Watters said she kept the body in her bedroom because she was worried that her husband’s doctor would want to use Paul’s body for medical research.