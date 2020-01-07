(Washington, DC) -- Ten Republican senators have signed on as co-sponsors for a rule change proposed by Missouri Republican Josh Hawley. The change would allow the Senate to dismiss the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Hawley’s proposal would clear the Senate to do that if the House fails to deliver the articles of impeachment within 25 days of the vote it took December 18th. That would make the deadline January 12th.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Hallmark Cards is notifying about 400 affected workers this week that their jobs are going away. The last of the job cuts will happen next month. The reductions are in Hallmark's greeting card, retail and corporate support functions. The company is offering severance and transition help, and employees will have a chance to apply for new positions. About 34-hundred workers are based out of the headquarters in Kansas City’s Crown Center.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Ameren has initially agreed to transfer ownership of the Rock Island Railroad corridor in southern Missouri to the state. A trail is in the works for the 144-mile stretch across southern, central and eastern Missouri. Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst says many landowners have little to no input on how that land will be used. Eric Oberg, director of trail development for Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, says corridors of this type are few and far between and he hopes it will become a world-class trail.
(Peculiar, MO) -- Federal law enforcement is investigating the death of a West Peculiar firefighter in western Missouri. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office investigated the fire that killed 30-year-old Chuck McCormick, who died when he fell through the floor of the home in Peculiar. The Kansas City Star reports the Fire Marshal’s office asked for help with the investigation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives because they “wanted another set of eyes” to figure out what happened and to make sure they agreed on their findings.