(Jefferson City, MO) -- State health officials say there has been one patient under investigation in Missouri who tested negative for Coronavirus. The Missouri Department of Health reports it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and inform Missourians about the latest information on the virus. Five confirmed cases have been reported in Washington, Illinois, Arizona, and California. There are more than 100 active U.S. investigations. The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and originated in China.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The family of a man who died after falling into a wood chipper in 2018 at a northwest Missouri sawmill is suing the maker of the machine. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the children of 38-year-old Joshua Hill allege that Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Company did not have built-in safety measures for the wood chipper. Hill was working for a St. Joseph company when he fell into the machine and was killed.
(St. Charles, MO) -- An appeal hearing in a St. Charles murder case has been set for March 9th. The trial centered on a violent 1997 burglary in which shots were fired, hitting the O’Fallon homeowner in the head. Jonathon Irons is serving 50 years in prison for a crime he says included no physical evidence linking him to the break-in. Both sides are awaiting results from an unidentified fingerprint found on the entrance of the home where the crime occurred. Irons’ attorneys say the print was not included at trial and could have changed the outcome of their client’s case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- U-S Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tells people attending a conference in Jefferson City Monday about the Trump administration's Education Freedom Scholarship plan. DeVos was speaking at the Federalist Society's Missouri Chapters Conference. The conference is taking place at the Missouri Capitol. Secretary Betsy DeVos is speaking in the House chamber, criticizing federal overreach and outlining the Trump proposal. She says the plan would provide an additional five-billion dollars annually in federal tax credits for states to ensure students have access to a quality education.