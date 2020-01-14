(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Senator Bill Eigel (eye-gull) of Weldon Spring wants to outlaw hormonal or surgical gender reassignment for kids under 18 years old. Under Eigel’s proposal, any physician, surgeon, nurse, or other health workers who willfully and knowingly does or assists in the procedures could have their license or power to practice denied or revoked. Any parent, guardian or others involved having charge of a child who has gender reassignment would be reported to the state for child abuse and neglect.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A House committee is considering whether a futuristic tube travel network – like a Hyperloop – should become eligible for funding through a state program. Representative Travis Fitzwater’s bill would add tube transport systems to a list of projects that could get bankrolled through a public-private partnership, like railroads, ports and ferries can be. A Hyperloop is said to have the ability to take passengers from Kansas City to St. Louis in about 30 minutes. The cost to build a track from St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City is estimated at more than 10 billion dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven people have died in Missouri from the flu so far this season. The state reports more than 11-thousand cases have been reported so far in the Show-Me State. Northwest Missouri continues to lead in the number of cases. The state says forecasts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that flu activity will remain elevated for several more weeks. Missouri Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams says it’s not too late to get a flu shot and highly recommends getting one.
(Los Angeles, CA) -- Streaming service Netflix says season three of the Missouri-based hit show “Ozark” will be out March 27. The show is about a financial adviser played by actor Justin Bateman who moved his family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks and is laundering millions of dollars for a drug boss. The drama is largely filmed in the Atlanta area due to Georgia’s friendly tax credits.