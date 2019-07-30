(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Missouri’s request for federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties. The money would help them recover from severe flooding and storms earlier this year. The approval means the federal agency will assist with the cost of repairs to damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the time has come for the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry about President Trump. Cleaver has issued a statement saying special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony last week before two House committees has convinced him the president obstructed justice in Mueller's investigation about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Cleaver says he’s not ready to support articles of impeachment but says Congress has a constitutional responsibility to further investigate Mueller’s evidence.
(Edina, MO) -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says the former Knox County Sheriff should return 37-hundred dollars in state grant money for body armor and other safety equipment. Robert Becker resigned as sheriff and pleaded guilty in December 2018 to domestic assault and sexual abuse charges. Galloway says the current sheriff is working with the office to return the missing funds. The county requested an audit after Becker was forced to resign.
(Columbia, MO) -- A possible ban on some drink specials has been discussed by Columbia officials. Staffers have provided a report to the city council considering not allowing bottomless cups and ladies nights. Columbia city manager John Glascock (pronounced GLASS-cock) says crime spikes during prime drinking hours. A staff reports suggests limits on happy hours and ladies’ nights.