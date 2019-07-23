(Farmington, MO) -- The stepson of a murdered Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader has been sentenced to 59 years in prison for his role in the death. Paul Jinkerson Junior was sentenced after being found guilty in May by a St. Francois County jury of involuntary manslaughter. The charges were filed the deadly 2017 shooting of Frank Ancona. Jinkerson’s mother, Malissa Ancona, has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in April to second-degree murder in her husband’s death.
(Rocheport, MO) -- The state of Missouri will get an 81-million dollar federal grant to replace the heavily-traveled Missouri River bridge at Rocheport. The Missouri Transportation Department had originally planned to repair – not replace – the poor-conditioned bridge in 2020. If the rehab would have followed through, drivers would have been faced with three-to-eight-hour traffic backups near the bridge for nearly a year. The new bridge will be built near the existing one.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- About 78-hundred students are expected to receive a merit-based Missouri scholarship this academic year – a projected five-percent increase over last year. The Missouri Higher Education Department says high school students who score in the top three percent on their ACT or SAT tests qualify for Bright Flight scholarships of up to three-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, more than 43-thousand students are expected to get an Access Missouri need-based scholarship this academic year. That represents a decline from the previous year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than 204-thousand child support cases exist in Missouri with about two-point-four-billion dollars owed to parents who have primary custody. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a new automated system of matching unclaimed property owner names to those owing child support is blowing the previous year’s total out of the water. In 2018, his office’s manual process paid a couple hundred thousand dollars in unpaid child support. In the first run on the method, two-million dollars has helped to pay down the debt on 18-thousand child support accounts.