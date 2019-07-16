(Indianapolis, IN) -- Indiana State Police accuse a truck driver from Missouri of speeding and causing a triple-fatal accident Sunday. Seven vehicles were involved in the crash on an interstate highway in the Indianapolis metro area. Twenty-nine-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and her two daughters, June and Ruby, were killed when their car caught fire. Fifty-seven-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon is charged with reckless homicide.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say they are looking for the shooters involved in two weekend incidents which resulting in one injury and one fatality. Eighteen-year-old Jordan Moore was shot Friday night and died at a hospital. Sunday morning a man whose name hasn't been released suffered critical injuries when he was wounded in the leg. Springfield police are asking anyone with information to call, saying they can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
(Kansas City, MO) A northern Missouri man is heading to federal prison for 14 years for taking a child across state lines to have sex with her. Twenty-four-year-old Eh Tah Ger of Milan picked up the 12-year girl in Omaha in January. He says they had a relationship for at least five months and admits having sex with the child multiple times. Authorities also say they discovered recordings of the activity.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor says an agricultural company will be announcing a major expansion in the St. Louis area. Governor Mike Parson has called a Statehouse press conference for this (Tuesday) afternoon to make the announcement. Parson says the expansion "will bring a significant number of new, high-paying jobs to the St. Louis area." The announcement follows the governor's recent trade mission to Europe.